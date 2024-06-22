San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 21, 2024: Dangerous heat for the first weekend of summer

It was warmer today with temperatures soaring to 90s degrees in Ramona and Valley Center and up to 112 in Ocotillo Wells. The worst of the heat arrives this weekend as a heat dome that has been anchored over the eastern half of the country spreads west. Temperatures will soar 5 to 10 and locally near 15 degrees above average, which will take temperatures into the 90s for the inland and mountains and between 110 to 115 in the deserts, while the coast will warm into the mid-70s to low-80s.

The marine layer will be much shallower, which means more sunshine and less of a cooling effect.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10am tomorrow until 8pm Sunday for the inland areas and from 10am to 8pm Saturday for the mountains for temperatures soaring between 90 to 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Saturday through 8pm Thursday due to the dangerous and extended heat.

Not only will it be hotter, but it will also be more humid as tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is steered around the high-pressure system, bringing tropical moisture into the Desert Southwest. Locally, this will pump higher humidity into the county this weekend and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, with the best chance near the mountains and deserts.

Monsoon moisture will also pump in higher humidity, which will continue through Tuesday, though it's unlikely for any additional showers and thunderstorms. With higher humidity, overnight temperatures will also be trending warmer, which means we won't get much relief from the heat at night.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees next week for the coast, valleys and mountains while the deserts will see excessive heat continue into much of next week.

It's likely that above-normal temperatures will stick around through the end of the month.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-82°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 87-99°

Deserts: 110-114°

