San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 21, 2023: Warm & sunny start to summer!

Summer begins on a warm and sunny note with the summer solstice happening at 7:58am today. Today will be as warm as yesterday with quick clearing of the marine layer and temperatures trending close to average for the coast and valleys, though still about 5 degrees cooler than normal in the mountains and deserts.

The wind will pick up in the mountains and deserts tomorrow and Friday with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph and a few isolated higher gusts.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow with a deepening marine layer. Cooler into the weekend with slower clearing of the marine layer Friday and Saturday, potentially lingering into Sunday. Friday and Saturday may bring partial to limited clearing of the marine layer from the coast to 5 to 10 miles inland.

Thursday and Friday will be the cooler days, nearly as cool on Sunday with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below normal inland to the deserts with the biggest spread in the mountains.

Sunday will be our transition day with better clearing to sunshine with faster clearing and warming temperatures heading into next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 73-87°

Deserts: 100-104°

