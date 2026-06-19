San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 18th, 2026: Let the (slight) cooldown commence

We’ve almost made it to the weekend- and if you are planning any Father’s Day celebrations along the coast, you might want to pack a jacket!

For beachgoers, the Beach Hazard Statement is expected to expire by Friday evening.

This means those 6 foot swells and strong rip currents should calm down, but swimming by a lifeguard station is always recommended.

We are tracking below average temperatures, meaning a slight cool down is on the way this weekend.

For Friday, Juneteenth, temperatures along the coastline will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our inland spots are projected to reach the mid 70s, and even dip into the low 80s.

Mountains are feeling similar, with highs hovering around the 75° mark.

And our deserts. Oh boy. Just over 100°!

The next few days will have some breezy afternoons as well.

Along our coast and valleys, expect gusts to reach 15-20 m.p.h.

Our mountains and deserts could see gusts pick up to 30 to 40 m.p.h.

We are also tracking a deeper marine layer, bringing morning clouds to our coast and valleys.

That should get shallower next week, with a major warm-up by Wednesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 78-83°

Deserts: 99-104°

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