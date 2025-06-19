San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 18, 2025: Cooling off with a deepening marine layer

While it wasn't as hot today for the coast and valleys, it was a few degrees warmer in the mountains and deserts with high 5 to 15 degrees above average. Campo was shy of a record high by just one degree today. The Heat Advisory ends at 8pm for the inland and mountain areas.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through at least Friday with south and southwesterly winds of 20 to 45mph leading to elevated fire danger.

Temperatures cool into the weekend as a trough of low pressure develops over the west. Highs will be 15 to 25 degrees cooler than the worst of the heat this week by the weekend!

This weekend expect upper 60s to low 70s at the coast, 70s inland and in the mountains and even 90s in the deserts by Sunday. These temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast.

The marine layer will spread farther inland starting Thursday, pushing any fog farther inland. The marine layer continues to deepen into the weekend with most coast and valleys waking up cloudy with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. There is a chance stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoons for some coastal areas a few days into next week.

This pattern looks to continue well into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 80-90°

Mountains: 83-93°

Deserts: 110-113°

