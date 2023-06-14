San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 14, 2023: Warming up through Saturday

Today will be similar to yesterday with increasing sunshine inland and uneven clearing from the coast to about 10 miles inland. Better and faster clearing of the marine layer is expected Friday and Saturday.

While patchy mist and drizzle can't be ruled out each night and morning it won't be widespread and little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be breezy in the afternoons in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Temperatures are trending 5 to 10 degrees below average today away from the coast with temperatures warming up as much by Saturday which will be the warmest day of the stretch.

This Father's Day weekend will see temperatures around 70 degrees at the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper-70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

A trough will begin to develop on Sunday and dive farther south early next week which will bring a deepening marine layer and cooler temperatures.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 69-82°

Deserts: 96-100°

