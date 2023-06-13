San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 13, 2023: Warming up with more sun ahead

A touch warmer today for the coast, inland the deserts while the mountains warm by 5 to 10 degrees today. Thick marine layer clouds early will mix out to more sunshine this afternoon with uneven clearing near the coast. Better and faster clearing of the marine layer will be the trend through Saturday.

While patchy mist and drizzle can't be ruled out each night and morning it won't be as widespread as the last two days and little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be breezy in the afternoons the next few days with westerly gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys with stronger winds in the mountains and deserts up to 35mph.

Temperatures are trending 5 to 10 degrees below average today away from the coast with temperatures warming up as much by Saturday which will be the warmest day of the stretch.

This Father's Day weekend will see temperatures near 70 degrees at the coast, mid-70s to low 80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

A trough will begin to develop on Sunday and dive farther south early next week which will bring a deepening marine layer and cooler temperatures.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 93-97°

