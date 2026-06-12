San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 12, 2026: Warm weekend on the way!

Happy Friday San Diegans!

It was one of those hot, humid days where you either want to be by the beach, or by the air conditioner!

On top of the above average temperatures, we are also tracking subtropical moisture in our forecast making some sticky conditions.

Thanks to this system, the National Weather Service isn’t ruling out a slight chance of rain for our mountains!

As we kick off the weekend, your Saturday will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

The coast will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

While you might want to had to the beach tomorrow, keep this in mind- we have a Beach Hazards Statement through Monday evening.

This means we will see sets up to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Always try to swim by a lifeguard tower!

Our inland spots will see temperatures reach into the upper 80s.

Mountains will also be warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

Our deserts will be the hottest of them all, with highs around 110°.

Our moisture will move away next week, letting our marine layer get reoganized and spread further inland.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 81-91°

Deserts: 106-110°

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