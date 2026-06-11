San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 11, 2026: Feeling tropical!

It's getting sticky! The subtropical moisture has arrived and the heat will be getting worse Friday and Saturday as temperatures soar 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Expect temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland and in the mountains, and between 105 to 110 degrees in the deserts.

The biggest surge of subtropical moisture arrives on Friday, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of sprinkles to a few stray showers. While the mountains have a slightly better chance of a little rain, there's a small chance anywhere in the county.

With warmer days and higher humidity, overnight temperatures will also warm. While daily record highs aren't likely, we may set some record-high minimum temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings. Most of the county will only cool into the mid-60s by sunrise, and around 80 in the deserts.

The humid air will get pushed east next week and the marine layer will spread farther inland, cooling the coast and valleys back to seasonal temperatures, but the mountains and deserts will remain quite warm.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 84-95°

Deserts: 106-110°

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