San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2026: Warm first week of June

The first week of June will bring very typical June weather! Morning clouds and patchy fog for the coast and valleys, clearing to sunny skies and temperatures near average. Most areas will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

The marine layer won't spread as far inland Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds. These will also be the warmest days of the week, with mostly 70s along the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s for inland and mountain communities, and around 105 to 107 in the deserts.

A trough of low pressure (a storm) will move into the Pacific Northwest this weekend, deepening the marine layer locally and bringing a cool-down.

This weekend, you can expect slower clearing of the marine layer for the coast and valleys, with temperatures dropping mostly into the 60s at the coast, 70s inland to the mountains, and 90s returning by Sunday in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 69-81°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 102-105°

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