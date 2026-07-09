San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 8, 2026: Heat advisories and warnings extended through Friday

The heat peaks Thursday. High temperatures will run 3 to 8 degrees above average for inland, mountain, and desert communities. Along the coast, the marine layer will help keep conditions more comfortable, with highs mainly in the 70s.

Dangerous heat will impact the deserts, where temperatures are expected to soar between 112 and 118 degrees through Friday, peaking on Thursday. The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended until 8pm Friday.

A Heat Advisory for the mountains has also been extended until 8pm Friday for highs mostly in the 90s, but some lower elevations, like Campo, will soar up to 102 degrees.

Inland areas will warm from the mid-80s in La Mesa to the mid-90s in Ramona, with low-90s in Escondido, Poway, and Santee.

A shallower marine layer will bring patchy low clouds and fog during the morning hours for parts of the coast and inland valleys. Skies will clear quickly, with most areas returning to sunshine by mid-morning.

Temperatures will drop this weekend back near average with 70s for the coast, 80s inland and mountains and below 110 degrees in the deserts, but humidity will be going up.

Looking ahead to the weekend, monsoon moisture will begin moving into Southern California, increasing humidity across the region. There will also be a slight chance of sprinkles or isolated showers, mainly near the mountains, with even a small possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm. That chance of storms increases near the mountains and deserts next week with the potential for isolated to scattered storms that may produce flash flooding.

Temperatures go back up next week with 90s returning inland and in the mountains and nearing 80 degrees at the coast. That means it will be hot AND humid next week and this looks to be a long stretch of hot and humid weather with things staying sticking through next weekend and potentially even the following weekend.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 90-102°

Deserts: 113-118°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.