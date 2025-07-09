San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 8, 2025: Heat peaks Wednesday & Thursday

We're turning up the heat Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure expands over the Southwest, bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal. A shallower marine layer will be confined to the coast, with patchy fog possible each morning, quickly clearing to sunshine.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountains from 10am Wednesday to 8pm Thursday for high temperatures between 88 to 101 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts during the same time with high temperatures soaring between 114 to 118 degrees.

In addition to the higher temperatures, we'll also experience our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things muggier and even more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures will also be warmer which means we won't get much relief at night. Morning lows will only dip into the mid-60s to low-70s from the coast to the mountains and mid to upper-80s in the deserts.

Cooler and drier air will filter in on Friday into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back near average in the 70s at the coast, 80s inland, but remain hot in the deserts between 110 to 113 degrees.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-85°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 88-101°

Deserts: 115-118°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.