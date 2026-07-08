San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 7, 2026: Dangerous heat midweek

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. High temperatures will run 3 to 10 degrees above average for inland, mountain, and desert communities. Along the coast, the marine layer will help keep conditions more comfortable, with highs mainly in the 70s.

Dangerous heat will impact the deserts, where temperatures are expected to soar between 111 and 118 degrees through Friday, peaking on Thursday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from until 8 p.m. Thursday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the mountains from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday for highs mostly in the 90s, but some lower elevations, like Campo, will soar up to 102 degrees.

Inland areas will warm from the mid-80s in La Mesa to the mid-90s in Ramona and Alpine, with low-90s in Escondido, Poway, and Santee.

A shallower marine layer will bring patchy low clouds and fog during the morning hours for parts of the coast and inland valleys. Skies will clear quickly, with most areas returning to sunshine by mid-morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, monsoon moisture will begin moving into Southern California, increasing humidity across the region. There will also be a slight chance of sprinkles or isolated showers, mainly near the mountains, with even a small possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm. That chance of storms increases near the mountains and deserts next week with the potential for isolated to scattered storms that may produce flash flooding.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 80-94°

Mountains: 88-101°

Deserts: 113-117°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.