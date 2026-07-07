San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 6, 2026: Warming up this week, more humid this weekend

Hotter weather is on the way this week, with Wednesday and Thursday shaping up to be the hottest days. High temperatures will run 3 to 10 degrees above average for inland, mountain, and desert communities. Along the coast, the marine layer will help keep conditions more comfortable, with highs mainly in the 70s.

Dangerous heat will impact the deserts, where temperatures are expected to soar between 111 and 117 degrees through Friday, peaking on Thursday. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The heat will peak Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s across inland valleys and mountain communities.

A shallower marine layer will bring patchy low clouds and fog during the morning hours for parts of the coast and inland valleys. Skies will clear quickly, with most areas returning to sunshine by mid-morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, monsoon moisture will begin to move into Southern California, increasing humidity levels across the region. There will also be a slight chance of sprinkles or isolated showers, mainly near the mountains, with even a small possibility of a pop-up thunderstorm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 80-91°

Mountains: 84-97°

Deserts: 110-113°

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