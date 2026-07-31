San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 31, 2026: Hot weekend with big waves at the beaches

Weather headlines:



5 to 10 degrees above average through the weekend, heat peaks on Saturday

High surf, strong rip currents and coastal flooding possible through Saturday.

Heat Advisory for the coast and an Extreme Heat Warning inland to the mountains through Sunday.

Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts extended through Monday.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average through the weekend with the heat peaking on Saturday. Ramona and Campo will be close to setting record highs on Saturday and Sunday, while Borrego Springs will also be close to a record high on Sunday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect along the coast until 8pm Sunday. Expect 70s and 80s at the beaches but closer to 90 about 10 to 15 miles inland.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect inland to the mountains until 8pm Sunday. Expect 90s for most areas but some of the hottest spots like Ramona, Campo and Valley Center will soar into the triple digits.

The Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended until 8pm Monday for high temperatures between 113 and 120 degrees.

Temperatures drop closer to normal for the coast and valleys next week, still about 5 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts. Next week you can expect 70s along the coast, 80s and 90s inland to the mountains and between 110 and 115 degrees in the deserts.

Humidity may increase mid to late next week as monsoon flow strengthens. We'll be tracking the chance of any showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, be prepared for high surf, strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding. A High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect.

For the High Surf Advisory, you can expect waves of 5 to 9 feet along south-southwest facing beaches and 3 to 6 foot waves along west facing beaches; this is in effect until 5pm Saturday.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, we may see minor coastal flooding during the evening high tides and this will be in effect until 3am Saturday.

High tide Friday: 5.65 ft at 10:41 PM PDT

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 78-90°

Inland: 90-103°

Mountains: 93-104°

Deserts: 116-119°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.