San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 30, 2026: Heat alerts expand to include the entire county Friday

Weather headlines:



5 to 10 degrees above average through the weekend, heat peaks on Saturday

High surf, strong rip currents and coastal flooding possible through Saturday.

Monsoon flow weakens, so it won't be quite as humid. Humidity is expected to surge again mid to late next week.

Heat Advisory for the coast and an Extreme Heat Warning inland Friday through Sunday.

Extreme Heat Warning for the mountains and deserts Thursday through Sunday.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average through the weekend with the heat peaking on Saturday. It doesn't look like it will be getting as hot as it was looking earlier this week but a record or two is possible for the mountains and deserts.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect along the coast 10am Friday until 8pm Sunday. Expect 70s and 80s at the beaches but closer to 90 about 10 to 15 miles inland.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect inland also from 10am Friday until 8pm Sunday. Expect 90s for most areas but some of the hottest spots up to 103 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is already in effect for the mountains and deserts until 8pm Sunday. For the mountains highs will mostly be in the 90s and up to 106 degrees for lower elevations like Campo. For the deserts, expect highs between 113 and 120 degrees.

Temperatures drop closer to normal for the coast and valleys next week, still about 5 degrees above normal in the mountains and deserts. Next week you can expect 70s along the coast, 80s and 90s inland to the mountains and between 110 and 115 degrees in the deserts through Wednesday.

Humidity may increase mid to late next week as monsoon flow strengthens. We'll be tracking the chance of any showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, be prepared for high surf, strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding. A High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect.

For the High Surf Advisory, you can expect waves of 5 to 9 feet along south-southwest facing beaches and 3 to 6 foot waves along west facing beaches; this is in effect until 5pm Saturday.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, we may see minor coastal flooding during the evening high tides and this will be in effect until 3am Saturday.

High tide times:



Thursday: 5.96 ft at 10:08 PM PDT

Friday: 5.65 ft at 10:41 PM PDT

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 89-97°

Mountains: 92-103°

Deserts: 113-116°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.