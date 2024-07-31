San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 30, 2024: Heat and humidity are headed up!

Tomorrow will be another fair-weather summer day, with morning clouds clearing to sunny skies, temperatures trending near normal, and comfortable humidity levels.

High pressure over Texas will expand west, ushering in a warming trend that will begin Thursday and ramp up over the weekend into early next week. On top of the heat, humidity will be on the rise as monsoon flow returns. Although we'll have a slight chance for mountain thunderstorms as early as Thursday it will more likely be Friday that we see activity. The chance of storms will continue well into next week.

Expected isolated storms in the mountains that may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding and lightning. While most storms will remain over the mountains and deserts, it is possible that some of those storms may move west into the valleys, especially overnight Thursday into Friday and again next week.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat with daytime highs near 115 this weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 84-96°

Deserts: 107-112°

