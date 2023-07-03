San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 3, 2023: Continued warm weather inland

Low clouds and patchy fog will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning with uneven clearing at some beaches. Temperatures will top out near average at the coast while inland to the deserts it will be 3 to nearly 10 degrees above normal.

The Heat Advisory for the mountains will continue until 8pm for temperatures near 90 degrees for most areas and 100s for the hotter spots like Campo and Warner Springs. The Excessive Heat Warning in the deserts also ends at 8pm with temperatures topping out between 113 and 118 degrees today and little relief tonight.

The wind will pick up in the mountains and deserts this afternoon with stronger winds tomorrow up to 50mph. The wind coupled with the high heat will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to be extra fire safe and do not set off your own fireworks, not only is it illegal but it could quickly start a wildfire.

The Fourth of July will be almost as warm as today with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies and even the beaches will see better clearing tomorrow. Expect 70s along the coast with mostly 80s inland to the mountains and still very hot in the deserts around 112 degrees. Perfect viewing for the fireworks shows across the county tomorrow night with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most of us while the deserts will be quite warm in the 90s. While marine layer clouds may start to roll in near the coast, any clouds will be above the fireworks and won't impede viewing.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees each day through the end of the work week when it will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than today.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 84-96°

Mountains: 86-102°

Deserts: 113-118°

