San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 29, 2026: Extreme Heat Warnings begin Thursday for parts of the county

Weather headlines:



Even hotter late in the week, and Saturday may be the hottest summer day so far.

High surf, strong rip currents and coastal flooding possible through Saturday.

Monsoon flow weakens, so it won't be quite as humid. Humidity is expected to surge again next week.

Heat Advisory for the coast and an Extreme Heat Warning inland Friday through Sunday.

Extreme Heat Warning for the mountains and deserts Thursday through Sunday.

Temperatures start to go back up Thursday, becoming much hotter this weekend, with highs soaring 10 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast and even a few record highs within reach. The heat dome expands west, bringing in this heat, with Saturday the hottest day.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect along the coast 10am Friday until 8pm Sunday. Expect 70s and 80s at the beaches but closer to 90 about 10 to 15 miles inland.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect inland also from 10am Friday until 8pm Sunday. Expect 90s for most areas but some of the hottest spots up to 103 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning will begin a day earlier for the mountains and deserts from 10am Thursday until 8pm Sunday. For the mountains highs will mostly be in the 90s and up to 106 degrees for lower elevations like Campo. For the deserts, expect highs between 113 and 121 degrees, with Friday through Sunday the hottest days.

Above-normal temperatures will stick around into next week, and humidity may start to build as monsoon flow strengthens, though there remains uncertainty on when. Humidity may increase slightly early in the week, but by the weekend things may become very sticky with a chance of monsoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, be prepared for high surf, strong rip currents and possible coastal flooding all week. A High Surf Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory are in effect.

For the High Surf Advisory, you can expect waves of 5 to 9 feet along south-southwest facing beaches and 3 to 6 foot waves along west facing beaches; this is in effect until 5pm Saturday.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, we may see minor coastal flooding during the evening high tides and this will be in effect until 3am Saturday. High tide times:



Thursday: 5.96 ft at 10:08 PM PDT

Friday: 5.65 ft at 10:41 PM PDT

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 76-84°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 87-99°

Deserts: 112-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.