San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 29, 2025: Morning clouds, warm afternoons

While extreme heat continues to impact so much of the country, seasonably warm summer weather will be the trend in San Diego this week. As we sit between a large trough of low pressure to the northwest and the heat dome to the east, pleasant weather will prevail locally.

Expect overnight and morning clouds for the coast and valleys, clearing to sunny skies by mid to late morning. Temperatures will trend near average across the county through the weekend with minor day-to-day changes in temperatures.

A bit breezy in the afternoon and evenings in the mountains and deserts, but peak gusts will be less than 30mph.

Slight cooling early next week as the trough of low pressure that will sit over the Pacific all week finally pushes onshore.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 109-114°

