San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 29, 2024: Another round of heat & humidity on the way

This pleasant weather pattern we've seen for a few days continues through midweek. That means temperatures trending near normal and comfortable humidity levels along with overnight and morning clouds clearing to sunshine.

Through Wednesday, the mountains and deserts will be breezy to gusty at times. Due to the dry heat and gusts of 15 to 30mph, fire danger will remain elevated.

High pressure over Texas will expand west, ushering in a warming trend that will begin Thursday and ramp-up over the weekend into early next week. On top of the heat, humidity will be on the rise as monsoon flow returns. Although we'll have a slight chance for mountain thunderstorms as early as Thursday, the greatest chance of storm activity is this weekend into early next week.

Expect isolated storms in the mountains that may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding and lightning. While most storms will remain over the mountains and deserts, it is looking possible that some of those storms may move west into the valleys on Monday, maybe even as early as Sunday.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat with daytime highs near 115 this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 86-92°

Mountains: 82-95°

Deserts: 107-111°

