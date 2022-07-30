San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 29, 2022: Weekend monsoon storms

It's been feeling tropical across San Diego with a surge of monsoon moisture pumping in higher humidity. It will be getting even stickier this weekend as the monsoon brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Sunday.

This weekend expect isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts with a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles to a rumble of thunder to impact the coast and inland.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning and gusty winds, especially in the mountains where peak activity will occur.

The chance for storms will diminish early next week but looks to return Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures are trending near average across the county but the higher humidity is making it feel more uncomfortable.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning with monsoon clouds in the afternoons.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 103-107°

