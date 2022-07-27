Our warm and muggy weather continues into early next week as monsoon flow continues. Temperatures are trending near to 5 degrees below average across the county but the higher humidity is making it feel more uncomfortable.

While clouds will build over the mountains tomorrow afternoon it's not likely that they will be productive.

A renewed surge of monsoon moisture develops Friday through Sunday bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts. Saturday and Sunday the storms will have a more westerly track which means some storms may move west into the valleys and even have a slight chance to reach the coast.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning and gusty winds.

The chance for storms will diminish early next week but looks to return by the end of next week.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning to sunny skies.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 81-94°

Deserts: 103-107°

