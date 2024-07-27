San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 26, 2024: Cooler & less humid weekend

Temperatures dropped anywhere from 1 to 5 degrees today, though it was still hot, trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Temperatures drop back to near to even below average tomorrow into early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts will finally end at 8pm today.

Today was our transition day out of this hot and humid pattern as things become cooler and drier this weekend. Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday, when we'll see low to mid 70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland to the mountains and below 110 in the deserts.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains and deserts, where westerly winds of 25 to 50mph will be possible. Due to the heat and gusty winds, fire danger will be elevated, so be sure to be extra fire-safe. Also, if clearing debris from your home, don't use electrical equipment, like a chainsaw, that may spark a fire.

Cooler and drier air moves in this weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south, pushing the dominant high-pressure ridge and monsoon moisture away to the east.

The marine layer will spread farther inland this weekend as well, clearing back to the coast each day.

It will be warmer by the end of next week, and monsoon flow returns, pumping in higher humidity once again and a chance of mountain and desert storms by the weekend.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 82-91°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 108-112°

