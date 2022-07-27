After an active storm day yesterday in the mountains, today was much quite with just a slim chance for any storms to pop up into the evening. The chance for storms will diminish each day through Thursday and while clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon it's not likely that they will be productive.

A renewed surge of monsoon moisture develops Friday through Sunday bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts and with a more westerly track some of those storms could move west into the valleys and even a slight chance to reach the coast.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning and gusty winds.

The chance for storms will diminish early next week but looks to return by the end of next week.

While it will be feeling more tropical with higher humidity, temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees below average all week. Expect 70s at the coast, 80s for the inland and mountains areas with low 100s in the deserts.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing most areas by mid to late morning to sunny skies.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 81-92°

Deserts: 103-107°

