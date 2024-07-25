San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 25, 2024: Transitioning out of this hot & humid pattern

We saw a few thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts today, but today will be the last day of storms for a while as the monsoon gets pushed east.

Today was the hottest day of the week with Ramona warming to 101 degrees, 98 in Escondido and Poway, 105 in Campo, 93 in Julian and 118 in Ocotillo Wells.

A Heat Advisory for the inland and mountain communities will end at 10pm.

An Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts has been extended to 10pm Friday for highs up to 118 degrees and temperatures only dipping into the mid-80s to low-90s by the morning.

Tomorrow will be our transition day out of this hot and humid pattern. It will still be hot but not as hot, and still humid, but not as humid, with much cooler and drier conditions this weekend. Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday, when highs will trend slightly below average! Expect low to mid 70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland to the mountains and below 110 in the deserts.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be breezy to gusty at times, especially in the mountains and deserts, where westerly winds of 35 to 50mph will be possible. Due to the heat and gusty winds, fire danger will be elevated.

Cooler and drier air moves in this weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south, pushing the dominant high-pressure ridge and monsoon moisture away to the east.

The marine layer will spread farther inland this weekend as well, clearing back to the coast each day.

It will be warmer by the end of next week, and monsoon flow returns, pumping in higher humidity once again and a chance of mountain and desert storms by the weekend.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 87-100°

Deserts: 112-116°

