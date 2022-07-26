After an active storm day today, the chance for storms will diminish each day through Thursday, but there remains at least a slight chance for storms in the mountains and deserts. A renewed surge of monsoon moisture develops Friday through Sunday bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts and with a more westerly track some of those storms could move west into the valleys.

While it will be feeling more tropical with higher humidity, temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees below average all week. Expect 70s and 80s for most of the county with low 100s in the deserts.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning with only partial clearing for some coastal areas into the afternoon.

As we track the monsoon each day this week, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move in each day.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 81-92°

Deserts: 103-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry