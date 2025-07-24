San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 24, 2025: Cooling through Saturday

Another picture-perfect day in San Diego! Stubborn clouds lingered over some coastal areas, like La Jolla; otherwise, sunny skies were the trend with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday with slower clearing and uneven clearing for some coastal spots, like La Jolla and Del Mar. Most areas will still clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

A slight dip in temperatures through Saturday with highs near to 10 degrees below average across the county as a trough of low pressure that has been over the Pacific pushes inland over California.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Saturday. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Comic-Con International is here! You can expect morning clouds clearing to sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-70s each afternoon and only drop into the mid to upper-60s each night and morning.

Gradual warming Sunday into next week with temperatures trending closer to average by midweek. Expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and between 105 and 110 in the deserts.

Monsoon moisture may arrive late next week or may hold off until the following week. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we monitor the chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 101-106°

