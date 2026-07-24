San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 23, 2026: Hot and humid through the weekend

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Heat and humidity stick around.

Heat Advisory for the coast and inland valleys and an Extreme Heat Warning for the mountains and deserts through Monday.

Beach Hazards Statement for high surf and strong rip currents through Sunday

Monsoon moisture continues to pump in the high humidity with a slight chance of mountain storms Friday, potentially again Sunday and Monday.

Hot and humid weather continues, along with warm nights as monsoon moisture continues to pump in from the east. This hot and humid weather is looking likely to stick around into early August.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and inland valleys until 8pm Monday. Highs along the beaches will trend in the mid-70s to mid-80s, while inland temperatures will soar between 90 and 100 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the mountains and desert also until 8pm Monday. For the mountains, expect mostly 90s with some lower elevations, like Campo, to warm up to 105 degrees. The deserts will deal with extreme temperatures between 113 and 119 degrees, with the heat peaking Saturday.

The nights will also be quite warm, with daily highs and morning lows trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal for most of the county. Most of the nights will be spent in the 70s for the coast, inland, and mountains, while the deserts will stay in the 100s and 90s most of the night, only dropping into the 80s by sunrise.

There is a slight chance of monsoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains Friday and the chance may build again Sunday and Monday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and small hail.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, be prepared for another round of elevated surf. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 8pm Sunday for waves of 5 to 7 feet and strong rip currents. High tides peaking at 5.5 to 6.5 ft combined with elevated surf will lead to minor coastal flooding during high tides.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 76-84°

Inland: 87-98°

Mountains: 90-104°

Deserts: 115-118°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.