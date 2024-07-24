San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 23, 2024: Hot and humid, but relief in sight!

Monsoon storms are impacting the mountains and deserts where heavy rain, strong winds, small hail, and localized flooding are a concern. Flood Advisories have been issued for several storms that have formed.

Monsoon flow continues tomorrow, pumping in higher humidity and a chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts. The chance of storms on Thursday drops with cooler and drier air arriving with the passing of a trough of low pressure this weekend.

It's going to get hotter before it gets cooler, though, as high pressure over Nevada dives south and centers over Southern California. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week as temperatures continue to trend 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain communities until 10pm Thursday for temperatures between 90 and 102 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 10pm Thursday for highs up to 117 degrees and temperatures only dipping into the mid-80s to low-90s by the morning.

Temperatures remain above normal on Friday, but they start to trend downward, with temperatures near to below normal this weekend. In addition to the cooler weather, the humidity will also drop significantly as the monsoon flow from the east is replaced by drier air from the northwest.

The marine layer will spread farther inland this weekend as well, clearing back to the coast each day.

Monsoon flow returns by the end of next week pumping in higher humidity once again and a chance of mountain and desert storms.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

If you have outdoor pets, plan on giving them safe shelter and cool water. Remember cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, check the back seat before getting out of your car and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink water every 15 minutes.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-85°

Inland: 89-97°

Mountains: 89-99°

Deserts: 112-116°

