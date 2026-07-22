San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 21, 2026: Getting even hotter - heat alerts begin Wednesday

Weather headlines:



Hot and humid all week.

Heat Advisory inland and mountain communities Wednesday through Monday.

Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts from Wednesday through Monday.

High Surf Advisory ends at 11pm Tuesday.

Monsoon moisture continues to pump in the high humidity though the chance for any mountain storms is minimal through Wednesday, slightly more possible Thursday and Friday.

Hot and humid weather will be the trend all week, along with warm nights as monsoon moisture continues to pump in from the east. This hot and humid weather is looking likely to stick around into early August.

It becomes warmer Wednesday across the county, becoming even warmer Thursday through the weekend for the mountains and deserts, while the coast and valleys won't see much day-to-day change after Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Monday. Inland you can expect temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees while the mountains will start in the mid-80s to low-90s Wednesday, warming into the 90s and low-100s starting Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning in the deserts will also be in effect Wednesday through Monday. Expect highs between 110 to 117 degrees.

The night will also be quite warm with daily highs and morning lows trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal for most of the county. Most of the nights will be spent in the 70s for the coast, inland, and mountains, while the deserts will stay in the 100s and 90s most of the night, only dropping into the 80s by sunrise.

The chance for any showers or thunderstorms over the mountains doesn't look likely through Wednesday, with the chance increasing slightly Thursday and Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and small hail.

A High Surf Advisory will end at 11pm Tuesday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and set to 9 feet along with strong rip currents and localized beach erosion.

There are more tropical systems that may form south of Baja in the weeks ahead, but it's unclear if or how they will impact our weather.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-85°

Inland: 89-95°

Mountains: 84-96°

Deserts: 110-113°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.