San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 21, 2025: Super pleasant week as Comic-Con takes over downtown

A pleasant week on tap with highs near to 10 degrees below average across the county, which means 70s for most of the county!

The marine layer will return each night and morning for the coast and valleys and may produce mist to patchy drizzle overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear most areas by mid to late morning, but may take longer for coastal areas. Tuesday will see the slowest clearing, with slightly faster clearing the rest of the week.

A warming trend begins Sunday into next week, and we may see humidity rise mid to late next week as monsoon moisture surges in.

Comic-Con International kicks off Wednesday! You can expect stubborn morning clouds with building sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures in the mid-70s each afternoon and only dip to the mid-60s each night and morning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 74-85°

Deserts: 101-104°

