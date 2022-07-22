Temperatures drop a few more degrees tomorrow with gradual cooling each day into next week. Humidity will trend downward into early Saturday only to build again Sunday into next week as monsoon moisture surges west.

Dangerous heat will impact the deserts through tomorrow where an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm Friday for temperatures up to 117 degrees. Expect little relief in the overnight hours with temperatures only dipping into the 90s to mid-80s.

Sunday we'll introduce a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts with a better chance for storms Monday and Tuesday, possibly even traveling into the inland valleys. A slight chance for monsoon storms looks to linger into next weekend at least for the mountains and deserts. Thunderstorms will bring the threat of heavy downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

The marine layer will impact the coast and some inland areas each morning clearing out to sunny skies through Saturday with monsoon clouds spreading across the sky Sunday into next week.

Temperatures will drop 5 to 15 by next week compared to the worst of the heat this week.

Comic-Con is back this week and the weather is going to be quite pleasant! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s each morning and night and top off in the low to mid 70s in the afternoons through Sunday. Del Mar Racing also back starting Friday and you can expect similar conditions at the racetrack through the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-76°

Inland: 83-91°

Mountains: 85-99°

Deserts: 113-117°

