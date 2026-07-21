San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 20, 2026: Another very hot and humid week

Weather headlines:



Hot and humid all week.

Heat Advisory inland and mountain communities Wednesday through Monday.

Extreme Heat Watch for the deserts from Wednesday through Monday.

High Surf Advisory until 11pm Tuesday.

Monsoon moisture continues to pump in the high humidity though the chance for any mountain storms is minimal through Wednesday, slightly more possible Thursday and Friday.

Hot and humid weather will be the trend all week, along with warm nights as monsoon moisture continues to pump in from the east.

It becomes warmer Wednesday across the county, becoming even warmer Thursday through the weekend for the mountains and deserts, while the coast and valleys won't see temperatures change too much day-to-day.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Monday. Inland you can expect temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees while the mountains will start in the mid-80s to low-90s Wednesday, warming into the 90s and low-100s starting Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Watch will get upgraded to a warning in the deserts, also Wednesday through Monday. Expect highs between 110 to 117 degrees.

The night will also be quite warm with daily highs and morning lows trending 5 to 10 degrees above normal for most of the county. Most of the nights will be spent in the 70s for the coast, inland, and mountains, while the deserts will stay in the 100s and 90s most of the night, only dropping into the 80s by sunrise.

The chance for any showers or thunderstorms over the mountains doesn't look likely through Wednesday, with the chance increasing slightly Thursday and Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and small hail.

What was Tropical Storm Elida is continuing to pass hundreds of miles to the west, bringing big waves to our beaches. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 11pm Tuesday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and set to 9 feet along with strong rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-82°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 108-110°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.