San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 2, 2025: Cooler Thursday, warmer 4th of July weekend

It was a bit cooler today, and the cooling trend will continue through Thursday with highs near to 7 degrees below average.

Along with a cooling trend, the marine layer will spread farther inland with patchy fog and slower clearing to sunshine. While inland areas will still clear by mid to late morning, some coastal areas will take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

Breezy at times in the mountains tomorrow afternoon with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph.

A warming trend begins on the 4th of July along with faster clearing of the marine layer. A trend that continues through the holiday weekend!

Independence Day will start with clouds clearing to sunny skies by mid to late morning for most areas. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland, low-80s in the mountains and around 105 degrees in the deserts.

Temperatures during the fireworks and drone shows across the county will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 60s at 9 p.m. on Friday. Any marine layer clouds should be above any fireworks shows and won't impede viewing of the show.

Temperatures warm back near average this weekend, with faster clearing and sunny skies as high pressure builds over the west. Even warmer weather is looking likely well into next week, and we may get our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things more humid.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 75-84°

Mountains: 77-88°

Deserts: 103-106°

