San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 2, 2024: Dangerous heat for the holiday weekend

It was a touch warmer today, with temperatures mostly in the 70s at the coast and several 90s inland and in the mountains, while the deserts soared between 111 and 114 degrees. Temperatures are trending near to 6 degrees above average, and tomorrow will be similar before things turn much hotter for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Low clouds and patchy fog early will clear to sunny skies for the coast and valleys with shallower marine layer clouds starting Thursday with only patchy clouds near the coast into the weekend.

Expect calmer winds in the mountains and deserts for the rest of this week.

Monsoon flow builds on Wednesday, bringing towering clouds over the mountains in the afternoon and a bump in humidity, but the chance for any storms is minimal.

Temperatures skyrocket 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the 4th of July holiday weekend, with the heat peaking Friday and Saturday as a high pressure ridge over the Pacific builds over the west. This ridge will keep the monsoon moisture farther east which means this heat wave won't be as humid as the one we felt a couple weeks ago which also means the overnight temperatures won't be as warm.

Expect 80s for the warmer coastal areas, low 90s to low 100s inland and in the mountains with temperatures between 112 to 122 in the deserts where we may set record highs Friday and Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the inland valleys and mountains from 11am Friday until 9pm Saturday for temperatures up to 104 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning in the deserts has been extended again until 9pm Tuesday, July 9th. This is a long stretch of extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to stay safe.

Overnight temperatures in the deserts will remain warm in the 90s most of the night only briefly dipping down into the 80s in the morning making it even harder to cool off. Elsewhere, overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s most of the night, only dipping down to the mid to upper 60s by morning.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect Thursday through Sunday. Expect waves of 3 to 5 feet and sets to 7 feet, along with strong rip currents, so be sure to swim with a buddy and near lifeguards.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Now is also a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 86-100°

Deserts: 112-115°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.