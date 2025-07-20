San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 19, 2025: Calm and cooler-than-average weekend

The monsoon moisture that brought muggier conditions and a chance for thunderstorms in the mountains Saturday will start to wear off by Sunday, leading to a pleasant weather wrap-up to the weekend.

Low clouds and fog will persist each night and morning for areas west of the mountains. Inland neighborhoods will enjoy clearing after sunrise, joining the mountains and deserts with sunny conditions for the next few days.

The clouds on the coast will be a bit more stubborn, with only partial clearing at best in that same period.

Temperatures across the board will be about 5-10 degrees below average before a minor gradual warmup by the middle of next week.

For those headed out to watch the Del Mar Races on Sunday, you can expect daytime highs to reach the upper-60s. Pride Festival in Hillcrest will only be a few degrees warmer at its peak, and will fall into the mid-60s at night.

Despite the warmup, only the coast will return to average, though, by next Thursday and Friday — just in time for the start of Comic-Con!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 76-84°

Mountains: 79-85°

Deserts: 100-105°

