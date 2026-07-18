San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 17, 2026: Not as hot, but still warm and muggy weekend

Weather headlines:



Temperatures trend near average this weekend, humidity remains elevated.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening. Better chance mid to late next week.

Temperatures and humidity tick upwards slightly next week.

High Surf Advisory Sunday through Tuesday for high surf and strong rip currents.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county through the weekend, becoming slightly warmer next week. Monsoon moisture will continue to pump in high humidity across the county, making things feel warmer.

As long as monsoon flow continues, which may be through the end of the month, there is at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, though they don't look as likely this weekend. The chance of storms looks to increase mid to late next week. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, and small hail.

Next week, Tropical Cyclone Elida will pass hundreds of miles to the west, pumping in higher humidity. That, coupled with monsoon flow from the east, will bring even higher humidity and potentially a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms, even along the coast and in the valleys. There may be several more tropical storms that form south of Baja, Mexico, into early August, but it's unclear how they will impact our weather.

The nights won't be quite as warm this weekend as daytime temperatures come down as well, before ticking upward again next week.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 5pm Sunday until 11pm Tuesday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and set to 9 feet along with strong rip currents and localized beach erosion.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 80-90°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 104-107°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.