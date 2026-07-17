San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 16, 2026: Not as humid, still humid with possible storms

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Not as hot, but humidity sticks around potentially through the end of the month

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening.



Thunderstorms formed over the mountains Thursday afternoon, dropping heavy rain, gusty winds, and a lot of lightning. Today was expected to be a more active day for monsoon storms in the mountains and I expect to see a few more storms again Friday afternoon.

The worst of the heat is over, though, with all the Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings over at 8pm Thursday. While the heat is over, the humidity isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Monsoon moisture will continue to pump in high humidity across the county. The chance of showers and thunderstorms increases slightly over the mountains and deserts Thursday and Friday as a surge of moisture comes in from the east. This will also bring increasing clouds across the county by the afternoon.

As long as monsoon flow continues, which may be through the end of the month, there is at least a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, though they don't look as likely this weekend. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding and small hail.

Next week, Tropical Cyclone Elida will pass hundreds of miles to the west, pumping in higher humidity. That, coupled with monsoon flow from the east, will bring even higher humidity and potentially a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms, even along the coast and in the valleys. A second tropical system may bring another increased chance of storms by mid to late next week.

It will remain quite warm into Friday morning with most of the night spent in the 70s at the coast, inland, and in mountain communities, while the deserts will only drop into the 80s by sunrise. The nights won't be quite as warm this weekend as daytime temperatures come down as well.

Temperatures remain seasonably warm into next week with 70s for the coast, mostly 80s inland to the mountains and low-100s in the deserts.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-81°

Inland: 80-90°

Mountains: 80-92°

Deserts: 102-106°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.