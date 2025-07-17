San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 16, 2025: Monsoon moisture brings a chance of thunderstorms

It will feel more tropical for the end of the workweek as monsoon moisture brings higher humidity and a chance of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the county.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains through Friday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evenings. Storm movement could spill over into the valleys, bringing a slight chance of a few stray showers and potentially making their way all the way to the coast, but the chance for that is low.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and not just lightning, but dry lightning, which may spark new fires.

The marine layer will be patchy overnight into the mornings through Friday, with monsoon clouds building each afternoon, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of the county. The marine layer deepens Saturday and we'll return to our regularly scheduled summer weather with morning clouds, afternoon sun and temperatures still trending near to 5 degrees below average.

Humidity starts to drop Saturday, turning drier Sunday into next week but may return as early as the following weekend. Monsoon season runs through September.

Del Mar Racing kicks off Friday, and the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival are this weekend! It will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s during the day at Del Mar and in Hillcrest and Balboa Park, cooling to the mid-60s at night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

