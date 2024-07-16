San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 15, 2024: High surf and mountain storms

The marine layer cleared to sunny skies for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts started sunny then this afternoon towering clouds produced strong thunderstorms and even a flood threat there.

Temperatures will trend near average through Thursday, and while it won't be quite as humid as it was this weekend, monsoon flow is still present, so it will be muggier than normal.

If you're headed to the beaches, be prepared for high surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday. Expect waves of 4 to 6 feet, sets of 7 feet, and strong rip currents, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and always swim with a buddy.

High pressure will remain over the west, continuing to steer monsoon moisture into the county. Tomorrow and Wednesday, there is only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts. Monsoon flow strengthens starting Friday bringing a better chance for isolated storms over the mountains and deserts into early next week.

The high-pressure ridge builds again starting Friday, leading to a warming trend heading into the weekend. We'll see some 80s return to the coast, 90s inland to the mountains, and near 115 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 110-112°

