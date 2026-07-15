San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 14, 2026: Extreme heat and high humidity Wednesday and Thursday

Weather headlines:



Hot and humid all week

Heat Advisory for the coast and Extreme Heat Warning for the inland and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

for the coast and for the inland and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts Tuesday through Thursday.

for the deserts Tuesday through Thursday. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Get ready! This stretch of hot and humid weather with monsoon storms may linger through the rest of the month.

Beach Hazards Statement extended through Wednesday night for high tides, minor coastal flooding, and strong rip currents.



Monsoon moisture continues to pump in high humidity across the county, and another day of a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. The chance of showers and thunderstorms decreases on Wednesday, but it remains each day as long as the monsoon flow persists.

There may be a slightly greater chance on Thursday and Friday and potentially again next week as a tropical system pumps in even more moisture from the west while the monsoon moisture continues to filter in from the east.

Any storms that form over the mountains and deserts may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday. Highs will mostly be in the 90s, but some of the hotter spots may hit the triple digits, like Ramona and Campo.

An Extreme Heat Warning is already in effect in the deserts and will remain in effect until 8pm Thursday, with highs up to 115 degrees, peaking on Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the coast also from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday. Temperatures will trend in the mid-70s to mid-80s at the beaches, but heading 5 to 10 miles inland, we'll see 90s.

On top of the hot days, the nights will be significantly warmer as well. Most of the night will be spent in the 70s at the coast, inland, and in mountain communities, while the deserts will only drop into the 80s by sunrise. That means the days will start off on a warmer note, with little relief overnight, making the entire day feel hotter and more uncomfortable, especially for those without air conditioning.

This stretch of high humidity, hot temperatures, and monsoon storms may stick around through the end of the month.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, king tides peaking between 6.5 to 7.3 feet are forecast through Wednesday night, leading to possible coastal flooding of low-lying areas, boardwalks, and beach parking lots. Dangerous rip currents will also be possible along with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement has been extended until 12am Thursday. The highest tides will be during the evening high tides: at 9:40pm on Tuesday and 10:25pm Wednesday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-85°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 90-102°

Deserts: 111-115°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.