San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 14, 2025: Below normal temps but turning muggier this week

Some coastal areas were stuck under marine layer clouds all day while sunny skies were enjoyed elsewhere with temperatures topping out near to slightly below average.

A slight cooling trend will take us through Wednesday and Thursday, when highs will be 2 to 10 degrees below average.

The marine layer will continue to spread inland each night and morning, giving way to sunny skies by mid to late morning for most areas, but some coastal spots will see clouds linger into the afternoon. Those clouds may produce mist or patchy drizzle at times, along with areas of fog.

Monsoon moisture starts to creep into the county Wednesday, becoming more humid Thursday through the weekend across the county. There is also a slight chance of monsoon showers and thunderstorms over the mountains during this time, with the best chance on Friday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Humidity starts to lower Sunday with greater drying into early next week but may return as early as the following weekend.

Del Mar Racing kicks off Friday, and the San Diego Pride Parade and Festival are this weekend! It will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s during the day at Del Mar and in Hillcrest.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 79-90°

Deserts: 107-109°

