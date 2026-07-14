San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 13, 2026: Hot and humid week!

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Hot and humid all week

Heat Advisory for the coast and Extreme Heat Warning for the inland and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

for the coast and for the inland and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Get ready! This stretch of hot and humid weather with monsoon storms may linger through the rest of the month.

Beach Hazards Statement through Tuesday for high tides, minor coastal flooding and strong rip currents.



Humidity surged in over the weekend as monsoon moisture moved in. Monday there were showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will be ramping up, with Wednesday and Thursday the hottest days of the week. Hot and humid days with warm and muggy nights all week and this looks to be a long stretch of higher humidity.

Monday was the most likely day for storms, and we did see a few, but there remains a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts this week. The chance of storms lowers Tuesday and Wednesday, though it will still be humid. The chance of storms may be slightly greater Thursday and potentially again next week as a tropical system pumps in even more moisture from the west while the monsoon moisture continues to filter in from the east.

Any storms that form over the mountains and deserts may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and flash flooding.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for the inland and mountain communities from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday. Highs will mostly be in the 90s, but some of the hotter spots will near 100 degrees, like Ramona and Campo.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the coast also from 10am Wednesday until 8pm Thursday. Temperatures will trend in the 80s for the warmer beaches, but heading a few miles inland we'll see some 90s.

On top of the hot days, the nights will be significantly warmer as well. Morning lows will only cool to the 70s for most coast, inland and mountain communities while the deserts will only drop into the 80s. That means the days will start off on a warmer note, with little relief overnight, making the entire day feel hotter and more uncomfortable, especially for those without air conditioning.

This stretch of high humidity, hot temperatures, and monsoon storms may stick around through the end of the month.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, king tides peaking just over 7 feet are forecast through Tuesday, leading to possible coastal flooding of low-lying areas, boardwalks, and beach parking lots. Dangerous rip currents will also be possible along with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 11pm Tuesday. The highest tides will be during the evening high tides: at 8:51pm Monday, and 9:40pm on Tuesday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 83-97°

Deserts: 108-110°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.