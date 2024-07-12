San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 11, 2024: Cooler but more humid this weekend

Today was another record hot day in Campo soaring to 105 degrees, one degree above the previous record set in 2012. The worst of the heat is over and the chance of setting more record highs is not likely. The Excessive Heat warning for the inland and mountain areas will finally end at 9pm today while the one in the deserts continues until tomorrow at 9pm.

Temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees by the weekend as the high pressure that has been anchored over California moves east towards the four corners. While temperatures will drop back near normal, humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture builds. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains and deserts, with a slight chance for the inland valleys. There is a slight chance as early as tomorrow, with the best chance for any storms on Saturday and Sunday, with a slight chance lingering into Monday.

The marine layer will keep things cooler along the coast but it will be quite humid. Stubborn clouds are likely to linger at the beaches to a few miles inland each day. Meanwhile, elsewhere, high clouds will gradually increase as monsoonal flow surge moves in.

Temperatures will remain near average into early next week, with 70s at the coast, 80s inland to the mountains, and between 105 and 110 in the deserts. Expect a slight warm-up by the end of next week.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a to-go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. Check on the eldery and family and friends without air conditioning.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-83°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 90-99°

Deserts: 112-116°

