San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 10, 2026: Trading heat for humidity this weekend

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Heat Advisory for the mountains and Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts end at 8pm Friday.

for the mountains and for the deserts end at 8pm Friday. Not as hot, but more humid this weekend as monsoon moisture moves in.

Slight chance of sprinkles to a stray shower anywhere in the county - best chance near the mountains.

Better chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly near the mountains, next week.

Hotter by midweek next week - even hotter than this week.

Get ready! This stretch of hot and humid weather with monsoon storms may linger through the rest of the month

Beach Hazards Statement Sunday through Tuesday for high tides, elevated surf and strong rip currents.



Patchy marine layer and fog into Saturday morning before monsoon moisture brings more clouds and humidity across the county. Temperatures drop back near normal for most of the county this weekend, though it will be more humid and this will be a long stretch of higher humidity.

While there is a slight chance of sprinkles to a stray shower on Saturday, it's not likely. Sunday, another surge of moisture arrives, bringing a slightly better chance of a stray shower. By Monday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with peak activity near the mountains.

The chance of storms lowers Tuesday and Wednesday, though it will still be humid. The chance of storms ramps up again for the end of the week into next weekend as a tropical system pumps in even more moisture from the west while the monsoon moisture continues to filter in from the east.

Any storms that form over the mountains and deserts may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and flash flooding.

Temperatures start to ramp back up next week and this time the coast will also notice the warm-up. You can expect 80s along the coast, back intot he 90s inland to the mountains with the hottest spots nearing 100 degrees with the deserts will hover near 110 degrees. While the heat peaks Wednesday, the worst of the heat will be Tuesday through Thursday.

On top of the hot days, the nights will be significantly warmer as well. Morning lows will only cool to the 70s for most coast, inland and mountain communities while the deserts will only drop into the 80s. That means the days will be starting off on a warmer note with little relief overnight making the entire day feel hotter and more uncomfortable.

This stretch of high humidity, hot temperatures, and monsoon storms may stick around through the end of the month.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, high tides peaking just over 7 feet are forecast Sunday through Tuesday, leading to possible coastal flooding of low-lying areas, boardwalks, and beach parking lots. Dangerous rip currents will also be possible along with elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet. A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from 11am Sunday until 11pm Tuesday. The highest tides will be during the evening high tides: at 8:01pm Sunday, 8:51pm Monday, and 9:40pm on Tuesday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this hot and humid summer weather.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 75-89°

Mountains: 87-95°

Deserts: 107-110°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer: Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.