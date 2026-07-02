San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 1, 2026: Picture-perfect weather for the 4th of July weekend!

Another pleasant day on Wednesday with more of the same heading into the 4th of July weekend with a gradual warm-up.

Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast through Friday.

High pressure, which is bringing extreme heat to so much of the eastern half of the country, will start to expand west this weekend and even more so next week. This will bring warmer weather locally, though extreme temperatures aren't expected for most of the county.

Temperatures will trend closer to normal this weekend, with low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, upper-70s to low-80s in the mountains, and the deserts warming to 105 to 110 degrees.

Warmer weather will stick around into next week, and by next weekend we may get a surge of monsoon moisture, adding higher humidity and perhaps a chance of mountain storms.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 74-87°

Deserts: 100-104°

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