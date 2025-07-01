San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 1, 2025: Cooling with stubborn coastal clouds

It was a bit cooler today, and the cooling trend will continue through Thursday with highs near to 8 degrees below average.

Along with a cooling trend, the marine layer will spread farther inland each morning with patchy fog and slower clearing to sunshine. While inland areas will still clear by mid to late morning, some coastal areas may only see partial clearing into the afternoon, while others may not see much sunshine at all, especially near the beaches.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts in the afternoons and evenings through Thursday. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

A warming trend begins on the 4th of July along with faster clearing of the marine layer. A trend that continues through the holiday weekend!

Independence Day will start with clouds clearing to sunny skies by mid to late morning for most areas. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s at the coast, low to upper 80s inland, low-80s in the mountains and around 105 degrees in the deserts.

Temperatures during the fireworks and drone shows across the county will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 60s at 9 p.m. on Friday. Any marine layer clouds should be above any fireworks shows and wont impede viewing of the show.

Things warm back near average this weekend with faster clearing to sunny skies as high pressure builds over the west. Even warmer weather is looking likely well into next week, and we may get our first surge of monsoon moisture, making things more humid.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 78-90°

Deserts: 106-109°

