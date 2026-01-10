San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 9, 2026: Santa Ana's bring gusty winds and warmer days

Santa Ana winds are building across the county and will continue to get stronger over the weekend. We've seen widespread gusts of 25 to 35mph across the county, while the strongest wind gust so far clocked in at 70mph at Cuyamaca Peak.

Click here to see peak wind gusts across the county.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 1pm Sunday for northeasterly sustained winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 60mph, isolated over 70mph for the wind-prone areas like Cuyamaca Peak, Hellhole Canyon, Big Black Mountain and Sill Hill.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the inland neighborhoods for sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts 35 to 55mph.

It will also be breezy for the coast with gusts up to 35mph, locally higher, while humidity levels will drop between 5 and 20%.

The ground is saturated from recent rain, and with these strong winds, downed trees will be a concern. Be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle parked within striking distance of a tree that may fall.

The winds peak over the weekend, but this will be a long-duration Santa Ana wind event that lasts through next week. Weaker Santa Ana winds will continue next week with the potential for a secondary peak by next weekend. Luckily, recent rain will help mitigate critical fire danger.

Friday morning was a cold one with 30s in for most inland neighborhoods, mountains and even the Oceanside Airport while 20s were in the higher mountain locations.

With clear skies and dry conditions, temperatures will drop quickly again tonight. The wind-sheltered areas will drop into the 30s again by sunrise Saturday which includes the inland valleys, mountains and the Oceanside Airport, with 20s for some of the higher mountains, while most of the county will drop into the 40s, especially closer to the coast.

Overnight and daytime temperatures will be warming up into next week. Expect mostly 70s this weekend for the coast and valleys and closer to 80 inland by Tuesday, with 70s in the deserts by Monday and 60s in the mountains by Tuesday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 65-74°

Mountains: 38-58°

Deserts: 62-65°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.