San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 8, 2026: Cold mornings, windy days

Gusty onshore winds impacted parts of the county today. Peak gusts reached over 50mph in Boulevard and Mt. Laguna while coast and valley areas saw peak gusts in the 20s. The onshore flow has weakened, and the winds will turn offshore by Friday morning with a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event through the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 1pm Sunday for northeasterly sustained winds of 25 to 35 and gusts of 40 to 60mph, isolated higher for the wind-prone areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the inland neighborhoods from 8am Friday until 1pm Sunday for sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts 35 to 55mph.

It will also be breezy for the coast with gusts up to 30mph, locally to 35mph and the deserts may see gusts up to 40mph. Humidity levels will drop between 5 and 20%.

The ground is saturated from recent rain, and with these strong winds, downed trees will be a concern. Be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle parked within striking distance of a tree that may fall.

The winds peak overnight Friday into Saturday morning but this will be a long-duration Santa Ana wind event that lasts through next week. Luckily, recent rain will help mitigate critical fire danger.

Weaker Santa Ana winds will continue next week with the potential for a secondary peak at the end of next week.

With clear skies and dry conditions, overnight temperatures will plummet into the 30s for most of the county by Friday and Saturday mornings, and even into the 20s in the colder mountain and foothill neighborhoods, while most coastal communities will only drop into the 40s.

Daytime temperatures will warm, mostly in the 70s for the coast and in the valleys this weekend into next week, with 70s in the deserts by Monday and 60s in the mountains by Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 60-68°

Mountains: 37-55°

Deserts: 60-63°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.