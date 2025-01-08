San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 7, 2025: High fire danger amid strong Santa Ana winds

Dangerous winds are bringing high fire danger as strong Santa Ana winds sweep through Southern California, including San Diego. The worst of the wind will hit overnight into tomorrow morning with dry and gusty conditions lingering into Thursday, potentially even Friday morning.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 4am Wednesday until 6pm Thursday inland to the mountains for these gusty winds and low humidity. Expect widespread gusts of 25 to 50mph inland to the mountains with peak gusts of 50 to 75mph for the typically windier spots like Alpine and along the I-8 corridor through the mountains, Hell Hole Canyon, Sill Hill and Big Black Mountain and isolated higher gusts. On top of the wind, humidity levels will drop to 5 to 15% by tomorrow, with low humidity continuing through Thursday, perhaps even early Friday.

A High Wind Warning is now in effect not only for the inland and mountain communities but also the coast, which is rare. The High Wind Warning for the coast goes until 2pm Wednesday for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph. The warning for the inland and mountains lasts until 6pm Wednesday for north and northeasterly winds of 25 to 45mph and gusts of 50 to 75mph and isolated higher gusts. Note that this warning is in effect before the Red Flag Warning because the winds will build faster than the humidity will drop. Pay attention to your surroundings as downed trees and power lines will be a concern.

Any fires that start will be difficult to control and will spread quickly, so be extra vigilant with fire safety this week. This includes checking your vehicle for anything that's dragging that could spark a fire.

There continues a slight chance of sprinkles to a few light showers near the mountains and deserts into Wednesday morning. As the system bringing the Santa Ana winds continues to dive south tomorrow, we will be on the dry side of the storm, and the humidity will plummet.

While Wednesday will bring the greatest threat for rapid fire growth, fire danger remains high through Thursday as it remains very dry and gusty though winds will drop between 25 to 55mph inland to the mountains.

The sea breeze briefly returns late Friday into Saturday before another round of weaker Santa Ana wind begins Sunday. Offshore winds are expected to last through most of next week with no significant rain in sight.

Temperatures will remain several degrees warmer than normal for the coast and valleys with 60s and 70s, seasonably cool in the mountains in the 50s and 40s in the afternoons and 30s each morning and highs near 70 in the deserts.

We are officially in a drought in San Diego and seeing one of the driest starts to the water year, which began on October 1st. Santa Ana season goes through February and can even linger into March, and unless we get significant rain, the fire danger threat will increase with each dry wind event.

Be prepared by clearing defensible space away from your home, going over your evacuation plan with your household, and having your emergency go-kit ready, including any medicine you need, extra supplies, and food for your kids and pets.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 45-57°

Deserts: 67-70°

Due to the winds, and the potential for power outages, schools in thew following districts will be closed January 8:



Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Ramona Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District



Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.